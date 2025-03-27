Neha Kakkar's First Reaction After Melbourne Breakdown: "You'll Regret Judging Me So Quickly"

Days after Neha Kakkar's Melbourne breakdown, the singer shared a post on her Instagram Stories. It read, "Wait for the truth, you'll regret judging me so quickly." Neha Kakkar, reportedly, arrived three hours late at a concert in Melbourne. In a viral video shared on Reddit, the singer cried on stage and apologised to the audience. However, the live audience booed her on stage for being so "late." Even the Internet slammed her for "unprofessional" behaviour.

Neha Kakkar can be heard saying in the video, "Guys, you are really sweet! You have been patient. Itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for so long). I hate it, maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya hai (I have never made anyone wait for so long). Aap itni der se wait kar rahe ho, I'm so sorry! It means a lot to me. I will remember this evening forever. Aaj aap log mere liye itna kimti time nikaal kar aaye ho (You people have managed time for me). I will make sure that I will make you all dance."

A day after the news broke, Neha's brother Tony Kakkar shared a cryptic post on Instagram defending his sister against the mocking.

Tony Kakkar wrote in an Instagram post, "Suppose I invite you to my city for an event and take full responsibility for all arrangements - booking your hotel, car, airport pickup, and tickets. Now, imagine you arrive only to find that nothing has been booked. No car at the airport, no hotel reservation, and no tickets. In that situation, who is to blame?"

Tony Kakkar wrote in the caption, "Ek sawal hai... kisi ke liye nahi hai... bas sawaal hai... hypothetically."

Neha Kakkar is known for hits like Badri Ki Dulhaniya, Sunny Sunny, Coca Cola, Garmi, Gali Gali, to name a few.