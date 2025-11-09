Salman Khan Reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali Treated Ranbir Kapoor And Sonam Kapoor Like "Assistants" During <i>Saawariya</i> Shoot

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's big-screen debut Saawariya celebrates its 18th anniversary today. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the romantic drama was released in November 2007. Ranbir played the role of Ranbir Raj Malhotra, while Sonam Kapoor portrayed Sakina Khan. The film also featured Salman Khan in an extended cameo as Imaan Pirzada.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the making of Saawariya, Salman Khan shared how Sanjay Leela Bhansali trained the debutants with discipline and rigour. The actor said, “Even though Ranbir is Mr Rishi Kapoor's son and Sonam is Anil Kapoor's daughter, he (Bhansali) treated them like assistants.” Interestingly, both Ranbir and Sonam had earlier assisted Bhansali on his 2005 film Black.

Saawariya tells the story of Ranbir Raj (Ranbir Kapoor), a cheerful and dreamy young man who arrives in a small town filled with charm and mystery. One night, he meets Sakina (Sonam Kapoor), a quiet girl waiting for her lost love, Imaan (Salman Khan). Ranbir instantly falls for her and tries to bring happiness into her life with his positivity and affection. But Sakina's heart still belongs to Imaan, who promised to return on a particular night. As Ranbir hopes she will choose him, Sakina continues to wait for the man she loves.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan, Saawariya also featured Rani Mukerji as Gulabji, Zohra Sehgal as Lillian, Begum Para as Nabila and Vibha Chibber as Naseeban. Despite its grand visuals and soulful music, the film did not enjoy a strong run at the box office.

Saawariya earned appreciation for its music and performances. At the 53rd Filmfare Awards, Saawariya received six nominations. The film went on to win two awards – Best Male Debut for Ranbir Kapoor and Best Male Playback Singer for Shaan for the song Jab Se Tere Naina.