To New Parents Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal, Love From Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor And Others

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Friday. The couple announced the happy news with a joint Instagram post. The announcement card read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy."

In the caption, the couple wrote, "Blessed."

Congratulations from B-town celebrities have poured in. Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, new mother Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and others shared congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Let's have a quick look at the comments section:

"Katttttt welcome to the boy Mamma club (fist bump and smiling face with hearts emojis) So happy for you and Vicky," wrote Kareena Kapoor.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Sooo happy! Congratulations."

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Amazing, both of you. All my love."

Anil Kapoor also joined the bandwagon. He wrote, "Congratulations, Vicky."

Parineeti Chopra, who welcomed her first child last month, also wished the couple. She wrote, "Congratss new mamma and papa!"

Zoya Akhtar, who directed Katrina in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, wrote "Love love love."

Father-to-be Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Heartiest congratulations. This is the most beautiful feeling. God bless you guys and the little one."

Bipasha Basu wrote, "Congratulations to both of you. Love to the little bundle of joy."

Sharing the news on her Instagram Story, Kiara Advani wrote, "Heartiest congratulations mama and Papa!" She added the hashtag #Classof2025.

Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Congratulations to both of you. Sending love to the little one."

Apart from them, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Rao, Rohit Shetty, and Guneet Monga wished them.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 2021 in the picturesque locale of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding of Katrina-Vicky had their close ones in attendance. The couple keeps their fans glued to their Instagram posts as they celebrate love and togetherness on special occasions. In terms of work, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period saga Chhaava. Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

NDTV has learned that Katrina will take a long maternity break. She wishes to be a hands-on mother.