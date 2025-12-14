Fitness Goals: Soha Ali Khan Shows Her Go-To Core Workout Trick

Soha Ali Khan, a Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast, has once again created a stir on social media with her latest health post. This time, she focuses on building a strong core — motivating both casual exercisers and dedicated fitness lovers. The Dil Maange More actor showcases a series of core-strengthening exercises that she refers to as a "strong core hack" in a recent Instagram Reel. She highlights the importance of core stability for overall health and injury prevention.

In the video, Soha Ali Khan demonstrates controlled and dynamic core movements that target the obliques and abdominals while maintaining balance and alignment. Her technique also aims to help protect the lower back during everyday tasks and workouts.

“Strong core hack? Clean eating, heavy workouts, real sleep. Shocking, I know,” the star captions the post.

Soha Ali Khan's fitness philosophy has long prioritised functional strength over purely cosmetic goals. She recently posted another video in which she joked that her trainer was combining survival skills with conventional strength training – a nod to the intensity and variety of her sessions.

In that clip, she transitions from rolling core exercises with a weight plate to planks and hanging ab raises, blending strength-focused movements with exercises that test endurance, stability and coordination.

Soha Ali Khan frequently shares safe and effective workout practices. In another post, she demonstrates four simple pre-workout movements designed to warm up the body, improve mobility and reduce the risk of injury before lifting heavy weights.

These exercises – aimed at preparing the muscles and joints for intense resistance training – included hip hinges, Cossack squats, torso twists and standing high knees.

Soha Ali Khan's fitness advice consistently emphasises building a strong, injury-resistant body through mindful movement and strength training – regardless of one's experience level. Strength training is just as beneficial for older adults as it is for younger gym-goers.

