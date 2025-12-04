<i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Dhanush And Kriti Sanon's Film Is At Rs 76 Crore And Counting

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein has managed to mint Rs 76.75 crore before Dhurandhar hits the screens tomorrow (December 5). On Wednesday, the film saw a slight dip but still managed to earn a decent total.

Breaking down the numbers

On Wednesday, the film minted Rs 6.75 crore, taking the total to Rs 76.75 crore, as per Sacnilk.

On Saturday, the film saw an upward surge, minting Rs 17 crore.

On Sunday, the numbers saw a further surge, registering an impressive Rs 18.75 crore. The film minted Rs 16 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who predicted the film's double-digit opening to NDTV, has been tracking the numbers closely.

"#TereIshkMein is terrific on Tuesday, hitting double digits once again... The discounted ticket pricing has certainly given its business the required boost.

"With nearly ₹ 70 cr in 5 days [#Hindi version], the film is now on course to comfortably hit the century mark," wrote Taran Adarsh on X.

About Tere Ishk Mein

The film marks Dhanush's third collaboration with director Anand L. Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). The trailer created a buzz on social media as a love story with a toxic lover leading the charge, a theme that has been in vogue in the Hindi film industry for a while.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The lead actors, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, playing characters named Shankar (God) and Mukti (salvation), do all they can to convey intensity and passion, but the mess they are called upon to sort out is too bloated to be wished away by their earnest efforts or washed away by the waters of the Ganga.