Hrithik Roshan And Sister Sunaina In A Picture-Perfect Throwback

Hrithik in a throwback with sister. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Sunaina Roshan, superstar Hrithik Roshan's elder sister, marked her 52nd birthday on Monday [January 22]. The film producer received a flood of messages from around the globe, but it was the heartfelt message from her little brother that stole all the attention. On the special day, Hrithik shared an adorable Instagram post. In the first slide, we are treated to a nostalgic throwback picture from their childhood where the siblings are seen posing together. Up next, there is a snapshot of Sunaina wearing an orange and pink saree and flashing a million-dollar smile at the camera. In the caption, Hrithik wrote, "My gift to you this year my dear didi, is going to be bonding time. Just you and me. Brother and sister. I love you and I miss you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DIDI," accompanied by red heart emojis.

Hrithik Roshan's heartfelt birthday wish for his sister Sunaina not only resonated with fans but also garnered greetings from fellow celebrities. Celebrity fashion stylist Akshay Tyari conveyed his wishes with a simple yet warm "Happy birthday". Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Chef Vicky Ratnani expressed their sentiments by sharing red heart emojis.

Sunaina's mother, Pinkie Roshan also shared pictures with the birthday girl to mark the special day. In her Instagram post, Pinkie wrote: “My dearest Sunaina, What can I possibly wish for someone who we may have raised but has taught us so much. The challenges you have faced have seemed insurmountable but you've conquered every single one, proving through and through that the fighter within you is simply unbeatable. The resilience within your spirit is extraordinary and we learn from you, because you exhibit an immeasurable amount of empathy and strength.”

“Your big heart has enough love in it for the whole world and as a result, you face heartache and pain because no one can live up to the level of compassion you have. Everyone who meets you, adores you and every single day you make us proud in ways you cannot imagine. You are not just a fighter, but a survivor and an inspiration. When health issues arise, you never fall, you face the battle head on and win every time," Pinkie Roshan added.

Read the full note below:

Belated happy birthday, Sunaina Roshan!