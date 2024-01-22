Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Film Sells Over 93,000 Tickets For Day 1

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: pikashusbandd)

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's much-awaited film Fighter is set to release this week. TBH, we can't keep calm. As per a Sacnilk report, the Siddharth Anand directorial has minted ₹3.06 crore by selling 93,735 tickets (for day 1) through advance booking. The report added that 36,454 tickets have been sold for the 2D version, 50,770 tickets for the 3D version, 5,201 tickets for the IMAX 3D action, and 1,310 tickets for the ultimate 4DX 3D experience. A few days ago, the makers of Fighter treated fans to an exclusive behind-the-scenes video showcasing the making of the song Heer Aasmani. The shoot took place in Kashmir. We can see Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover engage in a playful snowball fight. The video captures delightful moments of team Fighter riding bikes amidst the mountains.

In the video, Deepika Padukone said, "That is the training/bonding song. This song was just us training, bonding, getting together. But when we were in Kashmir, a couple of lines, we had to lip sync, and it was freezing." She further added, “You see the whole team together. You see us as a unit. It's a celebration. It's always lots of fun.”

Talking about the snowball fight scene, Deepika expressed, "Beyond a point, no one was really looking at the steps. We were all just having fun."

Deepika Padukone's Fighter co-star Akshay Oberoi also talked about the filming of Heer Aasmani. He said, “A, it was freezing cold. B, we had to all have this bonding sort of thing on thing and team building." He further added, "The romantic vibe of Kashmir and the beauty of Kashmir kind of fed into that. And I went to the song, and I am thinking about the bonfire shots, and I am thinking about the snowball fight we had.”

Fighter will be released on January 25.