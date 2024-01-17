Deepika Padukone 'Couldn't Agree More' With Alia Bhatt's Review Of 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail. (courtesy: YouTube)

Deepika Padukone is the latest celebrity fan of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. The actress reposted Alia Bhatt's review of the Vikrant Massey led film and she wrote in her Instagram stories, "+1. I couldn't agree more. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew." Deepika Padukone has previously worked with Vikrant Massey in the 2019 drama Chhapaak, which she also backed. The long list of 12th Fail fans among celebrities include Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap among others.

This is what Deepika Padukone wrote about the film:

Praising the film on Tuesday, Alia Bhatt wrote in a long note on her Instagram stories, "One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful! Vikrant Massey, you were so so spectacular I am in awe! Medha Shankar heart and soul of Manoj's journey... so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! Anantvijay outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am full of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow."

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail showcases the story of UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3.5 star rating in his review for NDTV and he wrote, "Vidhu Vinod Chopra extracts fine performances from his cast, with Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar occupying the centrestage with aplomb. All the major and minor supporting actors, taking the cue from the film itself, are always on the ball."