Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda Finally Watched 12th Fail. Read Their Reviews

Months after the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail and its great theatrical run, the film is getting massive attention on the internet. Following its release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime, the movie, headlined by Vikrant Massey, is receiving love from both fans and fellow celebrities. Recently, superstars Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Deverakonda gave a shoutout to 12th Fail on their social media handles. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Hrithik wrote, “Finally saw 12th Fail. It's quite a masterclass in filmmaking. Above everything else I was inspired by the use of sound and sound effects play in enhancing the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr. Chopra (Vidhu Vinod Chopra), what a movie! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this one,” with a punch and red heart emoji.

Similarly, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “12th fail To every mother, father and grandmother fighting for their kids future. To every Dushyanth sir who inspires another. To every friend like Pandey and Gauri bhai. To every blessing that is Shradda. And to every Manoj out there.. my heart and prayers go out to you. May you overcome every struggle and come out victorious! To the cast and team of #12thFail - Thank you!” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Previously, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also shared a detailed note praising the team of 12th Fail and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's craft. In his note, the filmmaker wrote: “Probably the best mainstream film I've seen in 2023 Vidhu Vinod Chopra at the age of 71 has crafted a masterpiece out of a simple story of an adamant man wanting to be more than what life gives him. He goes and takes what he wants and how. What amazed me about the film is how he breaks all conventions of mainstream and has scenes done in simple long shots… the crowd scenes of Mukherji Nagar which feels like the camera just happened to watch the story unfold without disturbing the atmosphere.”

About the team, Anurag Kashyap said, “Kudos to the whole team who I don't know and all the actors. Especially Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar Anshumaan Pushkar, Anant Joshi and the cinematographer Ranga, the production designer and the music directors and writers. I have met Manoj and I've read the book but I never could have seen it how VVC saw it.,. I was unlucky to find time to see it in cinemas but saw it on my personal screen but do give this film a shot. Love you VVC [Vidhu Vinod Chopra] for inspiring me . May you never really grow up and always be the troublesome brat that you are even at 71. Just big big hug and love to you. And I am ready to #restart.”

12th Fail is based on the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer after much trial and tribulation.