Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan Had This Much Fun During The Making Of Fighter Song Heer Aasmani

On Monday, the makers of Fighter released the music video for its song Heer Aasmani. Now, the team has also unveiled a special behind-the-scenes video featuring the making of the track. The song was filmed in the extreme cold weather of Kashmir, surrounded by snow. The cast, including Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Oberoi, and Karan Singh Grover, can be seen enjoying a playful snowball fight. Additionally, there are scenes of them riding bikes in the mountains, and lighting a bonfire while lip-syncing to the song. In the making video, Deepika Padukone mentioned, "That is the training/bonding song. This song was just us training, bonding, getting together. But when we were in Kashmir, a couple of lines, we had to lip sync, and it was freezing." “You see the whole team together. You see us as a unit. It's a celebration. It's always lots of fun, Deepika Padukone added.

Discussing the snowball fight, Deepika said, "Beyond a point, no one was really looking at the steps. We were all just having fun."

Speaking about the filming of Heer Aasmani, Akshay Oberoi said, "A, it was freezing cold. B, we had to all have this bonding sort of thing on thing and team building." He further added, "The romantic vibe of Kashmir and the beauty of Kashmir kind of fed into that. And I went to the song, and I am thinking about the bonfire shots, and I am thinking about the snowball fight we had."

Presenting the "Making Of Heer Aasmani" from The Upcoming Film Fighter. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover & Akshay Oberoi.

Heer Aasmani is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, and B Praak. The song has been composed by Vishal and Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. The song video, extending beyond two minutes, opens with striking shirtless shots of Hrithik Roshan. The track seamlessly transitions between the Air Force officers' professional lives and their personal moments. In a particular scene, Hrithik Roshan is captured playing a harmonica amidst a gathering set against the backdrop of snow-capped terrains. The visuals are accentuated with breathtaking shots featuring Hrithik and Deepika Padukone riding a bike along a snow-covered road. The duo is seen enjoying themselves alongside their teammates in the snowy landscapes, creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and joy.

Siddharth Anand's Fighter will be hitting the big screens on January 25.