Alia Bhatt Is The Latest Celeb Fan Of 12th Fail: 'I Am In Awe'

A still from 12th Fail. (courtesy: YouTube)

Alia Bhatt just joined the long list of fans of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. Alia Bhatt may be late to the watch party but she was all praises for the film starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role. She wrote in her Instagram story, on Tuesday, "One of the most beautiful films I have seen in a while! With such fabulous performances.. Just too too too beautiful! Vikrant Massey, you were so so spectacular I am in awe! Medha Shankar heart and soul of Manoj's journey.. so special and fresh and all things heartwarming! Anantvijay outstanding! And lastly Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir - this film really hits the spot! So moving. So inspiring. So complete! I am full of love after watching this film! To the entire cast and crew! Take a bow."

This is what Alia Bhatt wrote in her Instagram story:

Earlier this week, Hrithik Roshan gave a shout out to the film on social media. In his X (earlier known as Twitter) post, the actor wrote, "Finally saw 12th Fail. It's quite a masterclass in film making. Above everything else I was inspired by the use of sound and sound effects play in enhancing the moments. Brilliant performances. Mr Chopra, what a movie ! Thank you for the brilliance. I am deeply inspired by this one."

Vijay Deverakonda also cheered for the film on social media earlier this week and he wrote, "12th Fail. To every mother, father and grandmother fighting for their kids future. To every Dushyanth sir who inspires another. To every friend like Pandey and Gauri bhai. To every blessing that is Shraddha. And to every Manoj out there.. my heart and prayers go out to you. May you overcome every struggle and come out victorious! To the cast and team of #12thFail - Thank you."

Previously, Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap praised the film on social media. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail showcases the story of UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. The film released in theatres last year and opened to stellar reviews from critics and audience alike.