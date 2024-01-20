The Result After Hrithik Roshan's 14 Months Of Training For Ishq Jaisa Kuch. He Really Earned His Reward

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Ishq Jaisa Kuch. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ishq Jaisa Kuch track from the film Fighter perfectly highlights Hrithik Roshan's dancing skills. While the chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika Padukone was unmissable, the actor's well-toned abs undoubtedly stole the spotlight. Recently, the makers have released a behind-the-scenes video that features Hrithik sweating in the gym for the perfect body that he attained after 14 months of continuous hard work and avoiding sweets. Throughout the video, we can witness Hrithik performing rigorous training. Towards the end, he indulges in sweet treats and humorously remarks, "This is the truth. It has hit my soul." He playfully adds, "Santushti and Tripti. Oh my god. Kisi ko batana mat ye khaya maine. [Satisfaction and contentment. Oh my god. Don't tell anyone that I ate this.]"

Talking about Hrithik Roshan, choreographer Bosco Martis says, “We initially said that in Ishq Jaisa Kuch, Hrithik will go bare body. I think that kind of dedication, that kind of fitness, that level of sincerity, he just brings in so beautifully. And he just becomes what you want him to be. He nails it. He pushes himself.”

Take a look at the making video below:

On January 10, Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 50th birthday, and to mark the day, the makers of Fighter shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. The video featured a montage showcasing Hrithik's intense workout sessions, energetic dance sequences and scenes from the film, where he portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. The caption accompanying the post expressed admiration for Hrithik's captivating screen presence, style and charisma, stating, "He lights up the screen, every time! The sky is not the limit for his style, charisma and dashing presence. Happy Birthday Patty. #Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan."

Fighter will be released on January 25. The Siddharth Anand directorial also features Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in major roles.