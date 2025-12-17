"Deeply Disturbing And Devastating": Sreeleela Slams AI Deepfakes, Speaks Up For Women's Dignity

Actor Sreeleela has spoken out against the misuse of artificial intelligence on social media, calling it "AI-generated nonsense." In an Instagram post, the actress urged users not to encourage such content and highlighted the need for responsible use of technology.

About Sreeleela's Post

Her post comes amid growing concerns about AI-generated deepfakes and manipulated content targeting celebrities. Several actors have recently raised alarms about privacy violations and the psychological impact of such trends.

Sreeleela started her post with, "I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support Al-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology. Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it, in my opinion."

"Every girl out there is a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, or colleague, even if she chooses art as one of her professions. We wish to be part of an industry that spreads joy, with the confidence that we are in a protected environment," she added.

Sreeleela continued, "I have been unaware of many things happening online due to my schedule, and I thank my well-wishers for bringing this to my notice. I have always taken things with a pinch of salt and lived in my own world, but this is deeply disturbing and devastating."

"I also see my fellow colleagues going through the same and am reaching out on behalf of everyone. With grace and dignity, and with trust in my audience, I ask you to please stand by us. The authorities will be taking it over from here," the actress concluded her post.

In recent times, several celebs, including Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh, have spoken out about the growing problem of fake social media accounts and the spread of AI-generated images.



