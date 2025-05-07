Sreeleela To Replace Janhvi Kapoor In <i>Dostana 2</i>? Details Inside

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Dharma Productions confirmed Kartik Aaryan is no longer in Dostana 2. Sreeleela may replace Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead in the film. Sreeleela's rising popularity is a factor in her potential casting choice.

Rewinding back to a fallout between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan in 2021, the makers of Dostana 2 shared an official post on a recasting to take place for the film. The official announcement by Dharma Productions confirmed that Kartik Aaryan was no longer a part of the project.

For the unversed, Dostana 2 was set to be Lakshya's big Bollywood debut. However, it was Kill in 2024, the action thriller that marked a promising debut by Lakshya.

Now, according to an exclusive report by News18 Showsha, Sreeleela who has been gaining a lot of popularity lately, might replace Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2. Sreeleela is also currently busy shooting for Anurag Basu's untitled musical with Kartik Aaryan. There is also a lot of online buzz about Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela dating.

A close source has told News18, "The story of Dostana 2 will remain the same but the cast and the director have been changed. Janhvi Kapoor, who was roped in to play the female lead earlier, is no longer a part of the film. Instead, the makers are considering Sreeleela for the part. Her dance number in Pushpa 2: The Rule has made her a much sought-after name in the movies. And the team of Dostana 2 are extremely keen on having her in the film."

The source further added, "There's a lot of demand and positive word-of-mouth for Sreeleela, who is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's next with Kartik Aaryan. The makers of Dostana 2 decided to recast the film, hoping to feature a set of actors who haven't shared screen space in the past. It will indeed be interesting to see her chemistry with her co-stars."

The source concluded by saying that previously Collin D'Cunha of Call Me Bae fame was supposed to direct Dostana 2. But there are ongoing talks about Advait Chandan now taking over the director's seat.