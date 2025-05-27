Ibrahim Ali Khan Jokes About Sreeleela's Caption Game, She Has This Witty Response

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sreeleela engaged in playful banter with Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram. She shared photos in a dress with a humorous caption referencing May. Ibrahim commented, teasing her about the caption's quality compared to photos.

Sreeleela recently had a lighthearted and friendly banter with Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the South star dropped a set of stunning photos, in which she can be seen wearing a pretty dress.

What caught Ibrahim's attention, however, was not just the pictures – it was her cheeky caption that read, “Just realised why this month is called MAY. It MAY rain. It MAY not. It MAY be hot. Cause honestly, why not.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan could not resist poking fun at her pun-laced caption. Dropping a playful comment under her post, he wrote, “If only the caption was as good as the pictures.”

Sreeleela responded with a witty comeback. She wrote, “Okay Shakespeare. If only I had your creativity.”

On the work front, Sreeleela is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut in the much-awaited third instalment of the Aashiqui franchise. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu, the romantic drama will feature Kartik Aaryan in the lead opposite her. While fans are eagerly looking forward to this fresh pairing, details regarding the film's title and official release date remain under wraps for now.

In addition to this, Sreeleela will reportedly be seen in Dostana 2. According to a report published by News18 earlier this month, Sreeleela is set to replace Janhvi Kapoor in the sequel to the 2008 romantic-comedy film.

A source told the publication, “The story of Dostana 2 will remain the same but the cast and the director have been changed. Janhvi Kapoor, who was roped in to play the female lead earlier, is no longer a part of the film. Instead, the makers are considering Sreeleela for the part."

Coming back to Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son made his acting debut in Nadaaniyan, released on March 7. The Netflix original features Khushi Kapoor as the female lead.