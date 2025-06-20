Weekend Binge: As <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Hits Theatres, Revisit Aamir Khan Films That Were Hollywood Remakes

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par has released in theatres today. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. It is reportedly more light-hearted than the original and focuses on children with disabilities and their journey of confidence and acceptance.

Sitaare Zameen Par is also the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy, Campeones. Well, this is not the first remake Aamir has starred in. The actor has been part of several official and unofficial Bollywood remakes of Hollywood films.

Have a look at the list here:

Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995)

Based on Kramer vs Kramer (1979), the film stars Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala in lead roles. The story revolves around a young couple whose marriage faces challenges. After separation, Rohit fights for custody of their son, leading to a poignant exploration of parenthood, love, and sacrifice.

Ghajini (2008)

The film is a remake of the 2005 Tamil film of the same name, which was inspired by Christopher Nolan's Memento (2000). Aamir Khan played the lead role of Sanjay Singhania, a man seeking revenge for his girlfriend's murder but suffering from short-term memory loss. The film was a box office hit thanks to Aamir's powerful performance, as well as its engaging storyline and impressive action sequences.

Dhoom 3 (2013)

The third installment in the Dhoom franchise was inspired by Christopher Nolan's The Prestige. The movie follows a thrilling storyline of heists and action, showcasing Aamir Khan's iconic performance as the magician-turned-thief, Sahir and his twin brother, Samar.

Mann (1999)

The film is a remake of the 1957 Hollywood classic An Affair to Remember. Starring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala, the story centres on a couple whose relationship is put to the test due to various circumstances. The film explores themes of love, relationships, and personal growth.

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

The film is an Indian adaptation of the 1994 American classic Forrest Gump, starring Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks. Aamir Khan plays the titular role of Laal Singh Chaddha, a man with a low IQ who finds himself at the centre of significant historical events in India. The film takes creative liberties to adapt the original story to an Indian context, exploring themes of love, friendship, and resilience.