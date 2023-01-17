Actor Evelyn Sharma Announces Second Pregnancy: 'Baby 2 Is On The Way,' She Writes

Evelyn Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: evelyn_sharma)

Actress Evelyn Sharma, on Tuesday morning, announced in her Instagram post that she is expecting her second child with husband Tushaan Bhindi. She shared a couple of pictures of her baby bump and she wrote in her caption: "Can't wait to hold you in my arms! Baby 2 is on the way." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #babybhindi, #babynumber2, #anotherone, #growingourfamily and #familyiseverything. In the comments section, Neha Dhupia wrote: "Many congratulations. Twice the love and fun." Neil Nitin Mukesh added, "Congratulations to you my dearest. Such great news." Lisa Haydon wrote: "Congrats Evelyn. Beautiful news." Sonal Chauhan added:"Awwwww Congratulations my love."

This is what Evelyn Sharma posted:

Evelyn welcomed her first child, daughter Ava in November 2021. Posting a picture of her daughter, she wrote: "The most important role of my life. Mommy to Ava Bhindi."

The actress married Tushaan Bhindi in May 2021. The actress' marriage was an intimate affair. She wrote sharing the picture: "Forever."

Evelyn Sharma stepped into Bollywood debut with 2012 film From Sydney With Love and she went on to feature in movies like Nautanki Saala, Issaq, Main Tera Hero and Yaariyan. She also made brief appearances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai.She was also seen in Saaho, featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.