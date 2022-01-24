Evelyn Sharma Expected Childbirth To Be 'Goddess-Like.' The Reality Was...

Evelyn Sharma posted this. (Image courtesy: evelyn_sharma)

Highlights Evelyn Sharma posted a picture on Instagram

"I knew that my life was now complete," wrote Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn gave birth to Ava on November 12, 2021

On Sunday, Evelyn Sharma shared an adorable throwback picture from the day of her daughter Ava's birth. According to the actress, the experience of childbirth was "very different" from what she had imagined. Sharing the post, Evelyn wrote: "Found this photo of us in hospital when little Ava was just born. I had dreamed of this moment forever, and had imagined childbirth to be this "goddess-like" experience." The actress further explained the method opted for her delivery and wrote: "However, to protect both of our lives we had to opt for a c-section and it became a very different experience." Evelyn also thanked the staff for the wonder team: "But all is good that ends well...Thanks to the wonderful team, you were in my arms before I even woke up, my sweet girl... And when I first saw you, I knew that my life was now complete."

See Evelyn Sharma's post here:

The actress often shares pictures of her daughter Ava on social media. Recently, Evelyn shared a picture with her daughter in her arms. ""Your life is going to change completely when your baby arrives" they said...And OMG has our life changed since little Ava arrived two months ago! We never thought we could feel this kind of all consuming, overwhelming love that we feel for our child! She took away our sleep, our personal space, created her own daily routines that we must follow, and even when we're at the end of our physical and mental strength, her little face lights up and we want to keep going. It's incredible the love you can feel for someone so demanding! She is everything! My sweet girl... Our little world," wrote Evelyn Sharma in her caption.

Check out Evelyn Sharma's post here:

Evelyn Sharma gave birth to her daughter Ava on November 12, 2021. The actress got married to Tushaan Bhindi who is a Sydney-based dental surgeon on May 15, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. On the work front, the actress featured in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Yaariyan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai. Evelyn was last seen in Saaho opposite Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.