Evelyn Sharma Shares Photos Of 'Two Little Goofballs' - One Is Daughter Ava

Highlights Evelyn Sharma got married in May 2021

She welcomed her first child in November 2021

Evelyn has now shared adorable photos of daughter Ava

Evelyn Sharma recently shared adorable photos of her daughter Ava Bhindi and their per dog. In the photos, Ava is seen lying on the sofa and is dressed in a yellow onesie. Ava's face is not visible in the photos and she is facing towards their pet dog, who is also posing for the camera. Sharing the photos, Evelyn Sharma has written, "My two little goofballs," followed by red heart and love-struck emojis. Evelyn got married to Tushaan Bhindi in May 2021 in Brisbane, Australia and gave birth to her daughter in November 2021. Evelyn is yet to share a complete photo of Ava, but she often shares her glimpses.

Looking at the photos, Rochelle Rao commented, "Oh my gosh!! Too much," followed by love-struck emoji. Elli Avrram left an array of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Check out the latest photos of Evelyn Sharma's daughter Ava Bhindi:

A few days back, Evelyn Sharma shared a photo with Ava, in which, she was seen breastfeeding her daughter. Evelyn was trolled for the photo and many asked her to "feed her child in private." Later, Evelyn Sharma, in an interview with Hindustan Times, talked about the trolling.

Here's Evelyn Sharma's breastfeeding photo:

Evelyn Sharma told HT, "Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?" Evelyn also said, "Breastfeeding is much tougher than people think. When you start out as a new mum, it is often physically and mentally exhausting, particularly cluster feeds. I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren't alone in this."