Oscars 2026 Memoriam Mentions Armani, Misses Valentino's Hollywood High Fashion

Every year, the In Memoriam segment at the Academy Awards honours the legacy of film legends and talents who passed away over the past year. Those honoured at the Oscars 2026 included Catherine O'Hara, Diane Keaton, Rob Reiner, Robert Redford, Michele Singer Reiner, Val Kilmer, and fashion icon Giorgio Armani, among others.

It was notable that Valentino Garavani was absent from the 98th Academy Awards' In Memoriam segment, following his death at the age of 93 at his Roman residence on January 19, 2026.

Giorgio Armani's Legacy

Giorgio Armani died at the age of 91 on September 4, 2025. "With infinite condolences, the Armani Group announces the passing of its inventor, founder, and tireless engine: Giorgio Armani," read the official statement on social media.

"Mr Armani, as he was always called with respect and admiration by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Tireless, he worked until his last days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the different and ever‑evolving projects in progress," it further read.

With a career spanning over five decades, Giorgio Armani was a stalwart of the fashion industry. He was fashion's greatest cinephile, with costume credits in over 200 films. From Goodfellas to The Dark Knight, the Italian designer crafted costumes for some of Hollywood's greatest villains and superheroes.

Giorgio Armani's Work

The first film for which Giorgio Armani designed costumes was American Gigolo (1980), directed by Paul Schrader. Starring Richard Gere, the soft‑shouldered suits and muted tones from the film redefined menswear in the 1980s.

In 1987, the designer dressed Robert De Niro, Kevin Costner, and Sean Connery in minimalist aesthetics inspired by the 1930s for The Untouchables. In Goodfellas (1990), Armani's costumes were luxurious, sharp, and featured bold textures. Following this, he became Martin Scorsese's go‑to designer.

For the Batman films, Armani designed understated suits for Bruce Wayne's civilian wardrobe, visually blending him with the public while distinguishing him from his superhero persona. In 2009, Armani designed a striking ivory dinner jacket for Brad Pitt's Lt. Aldo Raine in Inglourious Basterds.

Over the years, the costumes designed by Giorgio Armani not only made heroes stand out on screen but also redefined fashion in real life. His subtle yet striking designs reinforced the idea of timeless relevance. His ensembles drove trends and continue to be studied, inspiring young designers to create internet‑breaking pieces.

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