Archana Puran Singh Recalls Doing C-Grade Films To Put "Bread And Butter On The Table"

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, in a candid conversation on their YouTube channel, opened up about a difficult phase in their marriage.

Archana On Earning More Than Parmeet

Archana spoke honestly about being the primary breadwinner during the early years of their marriage and how it shaped her emotional state.

She revealed that while she appeared confident about earning for the family, she was internally conflicted.

"When I married you, I was like, 'Yes, I am the one who is earning'. But somewhere I had repressed my feminine side, which wanted someone to provide, which wanted me to lean on someone and look up to him, just like my mother looked up to my father," Archana admitted.

She added that she did not fully understand these feelings at the time and may have sent mixed signals to Parmeet. "Sometimes I would be like, it doesn't matter that I am earning, but sometimes I would nudge you to earn and prod you for rejecting projects," she said.

Archana also reflected on her professional choices during that period, admitting she took up films she was not proud of purely to survive in Mumbai. "Another mantra of mine was that I never said no to work. The result of that was that I did very bad films. I did C-grade films. My mindset was to put bread and butter on the table," she shared.

She further confessed that resentment crept in over time. "At that time, I felt that if you had stepped up, I wouldn't have had to do that work," she said.

Parmeet Sethi On Waiting For The Right Opportunities

Parmeet Sethi, on the other hand, explained his hesitation to take up work that did not align with his long-term goals. He pointed out that he was seven years younger than Archana and still trying to establish himself in the industry.

"At that time, my point of view was that your career had already played out, but my career was forming. I felt that if I took one misstep, I would be completely out of the industry," Parmeet said. "I was trying to become a hero for the longest time."

When Archana countered by saying that she too wanted to be a heroine, Parmeet explained, "But you were seven years older than me and ahead of me in your career."

Despite the tension and differing perspectives, the couple navigated those years together. Archana and Parmeet married in 1992 and are now parents to two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi.

