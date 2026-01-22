Archana Puran Singh Says She "Fainted" After Learning Husband Parmeet Sethi Was 7 Years Younger: 'Thought I Would Break This Off'

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have recently been sharing anecdotes from their personal and professional lives through Archana's popular YouTube channel.

In a new video, Archana and Parmeet revisited their early days together, recalling how they fell in love in the 1980s and candidly discussing the doubts that once surrounded their relationship.

Archana admitted that when they first started dating, she did not see the relationship as something that would lead to marriage.

"Back at that time, female stars who would get romantically linked up didn't used to have very successful careers. We were having a fling, and we didn't know if it was going somewhere - we didn't know that it was going to turn into marriage," she said.

One of Archana's biggest concerns was Parmeet's age.

The two share a seven-year age gap, with Parmeet being younger, something Archana was unaware of initially.

Recalling how the truth unfolded gradually, she said, "First of all, he was so much younger than me. I got to know this much later, and he didn't seem younger to me by appearance. I used to think that he was the same age. No one asks the age of the person the first time they meet them. I asked him much later, 'How old are you?' Then he told me that he's 5 years younger than me, and I was shocked. It was impossible to think of marrying an older girl at that point."

As time went on, more revelations followed. Archana shared, "Then after some time had passed he told me that he's six years younger to me. I fainted after hearing that and I kept telling myself that if he were any younger, I would break this off. Later, he revealed that he's seven years younger than me. It took me some time to accept the fact that I am in a relationship with someone who's 7 years younger than me. I was a little shocked and a little apprehensive."

Parmeet, for his part, explained that he had always been "mature for his age," a point Archana agreed with, noting that he had started working when he was just 17.

The couple laughed about the episode, with Archana adding that, ultimately, she "listened to her heart."

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi got married in 1992. The two chose to keep their wedding a private affair, revealing their marriage to the public only four years later.

