Archana Puran Singh Reveals Her Relationship With Parmeet Sethi Started As A 'Fling, One Night Stand'

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been together for three decades, but did you know their love story began in the most unexpected way?

In a recent video on Archana's YouTube channel, the couple revisited their early days during a date and candidly admitted that their relationship started off as a fling.

When A Rebound Turned Into Something More

The couple first met at a friend's place in the late 80s and connected later that night while clubbing with the group.

Archana recalled waiting for Parmeet to call her the next day, and he did. Soon, the two began speaking regularly. Looking back, Archana said, "This was earlier meant to be a fling." However, it became more than just a casual relationship.

She explained that both of them had ended long-term relationships and were in a rebound phase. "People say rebound relationships don't last, but we are proof that they can work. Something that was supposed to be a one-night stand, a fling, a casual affair... we told each other very clearly that this would not be serious," she said. Parmeet added that they would often remind each other, almost daily, that their relationship was not meant to be serious.

Parmeet Felt Archana Was Out Of Her League

At the time, Archana had already found fame after her 1987 film Jalwa, and Parmeet admitted that he felt she was completely out of his league. "You were hot and happening then. I came from a middle-class family, and you had just done Jalwa. I didn't think someone like you would ever say yes to me," he shared.

Archana fondly recalled how Parmeet would bring her three red roses and say "I love you" while pointing to each one. Laughing about it now, Parmeet revealed that he would often borrow money from Archana to buy those roses. "When he started doing it regularly and kept borrowing from me, I told him to stop buying roses," Archana said, remembering how Parmeet jokingly wondered if that meant their love would also stop.

The couple went on to marry in 1992 and are now parents to two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi.

ALSO READ: Archana Puran Singh's Son Opens Up About Her 'Rare Medical Condition': 'Her Hand Will Never Be The Same'