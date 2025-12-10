Pune Land Scam Main Accused Sued Actor Ranbir Kapoor In 2018, Claims Activist

The main accused arrested in the Mundhwa land deal case involving a firm linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar had sued Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2018 over a flat in Pune, an activist claimed on Tuesday.

The accused, Shital Tejwani, had claimed compensation for damages from Kapoor regarding his flat in Trump Tower in Pune, activist Vijay Kumbhar said.

In 2018, Kapoor had evicted some tenants from his flat in Trump Tower before the end of the contract. Tejwani had claimed at that time that he had evicted them from the house without giving any prior notice.

She also filed a claim for compensation in the court and sued Kapoor for Rs 50.40 lakh.

"The case is still stuck in the evidence stage," Kumbhar said, adding that the next hearing in the case is on January 5, 2026, in a Pune court.

In 2016, she also allegedly duped a school owner in Pune.

Shital Tejwani Arrested In Pune 'Land Scam'

Shital Tejwani, an accused in the case linked to the controversial sale of government land in the Mundhwa area to a company owned by Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar, was arrested by Pune Police last week. It was the first arrest in the high-profile case.

Tejwani allegedly entered into a Rs 300 crore deal to sell the 40-acre land parcel to Parth Pawar and his business partner Digvijay Patil's firm, Amadea Enterprises LLP, acting as a power of attorney for 272 former owners of the land.

The land, in fact, is owned by the government, which has leased it to the Botanical Survey of India.

Besides her, Patil and suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, who allegedly misused his power by issuing eviction notices to the Botanical Survey of India, are the accused in the case registered for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and other relevant offences.

Parth Pawar was not made an accused, as his name did not appear on the sale deed, police said earlier.