Grammys 2026: Shirtless Justin Bieber Performs <i>Yukon</i> In Boxers, Internet Reacts To Viral Video

Justin Bieber turned heads at the 2026 Grammy Awards with a bold stage look and a high-energy performance.

The singer took to the stage on Sunday, February 1, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and surprised everyone with his performance.



Justin performed his song Yukon, which was nominated for the Best R&B Performance category. For the show, he wore purple satin boxer shorts that matched his guitar and a pair of black socks, flaunting his abs and the many tattoos.

Internet's Reaction

However, the internet had mixed reactions. Take a look at some of the comments below:

This was Justin's first time performing at the Grammys since 2022. This year, he was in the race for four awards. These included Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for SWAG, Best Pop Solo Performance for Daises, and Best R&B Performance for Yukon.

Earlier in the day, Justin also walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The couple wore matching black outfits. Justin chose an oversized black Balenciaga suit with black shoes. He kept his look simple with a big Lorraine Schwartz necklace and his nose ring.

Hailey wore a strapless black sheer dress by Alaia. The dress had a small train and showed her pointed black shoes. She also wore jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, including a diamond necklace, earrings, and a ring. Her hair was in a slick bun, and her makeup was soft with a dark red lip.

The last time Justin and Hailey appeared together at the Grammys was in 2022. The 2026 Grammy Awards are being shown live on CBS and are also streaming on Paramount.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)