'I Never Went Anywhere': Johnny Depp Talks About His Comeback After Amber Heard Trial At Cannes 2023

Johnny Depp

At Cannes Film Festival, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp talked about his 'comeback' and being cancelled by the industry. The actor during a press conference for his new movie 'Jeanne Du Barry' said that he feel "boycotted" following his high-profile legal cases against ex-wife Amber Heard, People reported.

He said, "You'd have to not have a pulse at that point to feel like, 'No, none of this is happening. This is actually just a weird joke."

Mr Depp added, "Of course, when you're asked to resign from the film you're doing because of something that is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted."

He further expressed, "Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don't feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don't think about it. I don't think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood myself."

Further in the conversation, Mr Depp also talked about the impact of his 2020 libel case in London had on his career. He said, "I never went anywhere."

"People have seen or heard the word comeback exchanged by folks and using that as a catchphrase. 'He's making a comeback,' or 'He's made a comeback,' "

"I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn't go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn't go anywhere. I've been sitting around."

"So 'comeback,' it's almost like I'm going to come out and do a tap dance or some kind of spectacular feet on the table and dance my best for you guys, and hope that you will approve. The notion of something like that is a bizarre mystery."

He further dismissed people's perception of his personal life. "With regard to me and my life, the majority of what you've read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction. It's like asking a question, 'How are you doing?' But what's underneath in the subtext is, 'God, I hate you.' Do you know what I mean? So that's the sort of media thing," he said.

For the film festival, Depp, 59, sported a ponytail and shades, spent several minutes schmoozing with screaming fans, posing for selfies and signing autographs, before the screening of the French period drama "Jeanne du Barry", in which he plays King Louis XV.

Depp remains a controversial figure since toxic court battles with ex-wife Amber Heard that revealed a turbulent private life involving alcohol, drugs and domestic abuse allegations.