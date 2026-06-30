Cara Delevingne Claims Johnny Depp Went "Crazy" Over Her Romance With Amber Heard

Cara Delevingne has opened up about her romance with Amber Heard and how the actor's ex-husband, Johnny Depp, was “driven crazy by jealousy” by the idea.



Delevingne made the comments during an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast. She told the British podcaster that she, Heard and Depp worked on a film called London Fields in 2013. At that time, her closeness to the Aquaman actor reportedly drove Johnny Depp “crazy”.



The model was asked by Theroux about the rumours surrounding her relationship with Amber Heard and how Depp was reportedly “driven crazy by the idea” that the two might be sleeping together.



Delevingne replied, “Am I meant to comment? It's because we did a movie together, and it was called London Fields. He was also doing the movie. I think he was pretty driven crazy by jealousy. Nothing was happening at that point. Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose.”



The American Horror Story star admitted that she and Heard got “entangled” during the actor's divorce from Depp. Delevingne confessed that she and Amber Heard were close for a long time. When the Justice League actor was going through her divorce with Depp, Delevingne said she and Heard “were entangled. … But she was also entangled with other people.” The model confirmed Elon Musk was dating Heard around that time.



Elon Musk On His Relationship With Amber Heard



Rumours about Cara Delevingne and Amber Heard's relationship started in 2016 when the duo were spotted out with Margot Robbie after Heard's divorce with Depp was finalised. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor claimed that Musk had a “three-way affair” with Delevingne and Heard during the defamation case between Depp and his ex-wife, as per Just Jared.



Musk denied all allegations about the affair and said he was friends with Cara Delevingne. He also stated that he and Heard started a relationship only after her divorce was finalised.



“Cara and I are friends, but we've never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!” Musk told Page Six in 2020.



He also advised the parties involved in the lawsuits to bury the hatchet and move on.