Cara Delevingne Says She Sold Drugs To Make Money As A Teen: "Felt Like I Found Myself"

Cara Delevingne has shared with her fans one of the most difficult periods of her life – her past struggles with drugs. According to the Suicide Squad star, she started using drugs at a young age and even sold them because she did not have much money at the time. Looking back, she said drugs initially looked exciting, but soon, it turned into a serious problem.

Over the years, her substance use began affecting her health and daily life. Delevingne also spoke about her controversial photos from the Burning Man festival in 2022. She explained that the images were captured during a difficult chapter when her drug use was at its worst. She revealed having seizures and was unaware of how addictive some of the substances had become. The experience served as a major turning point.

While appearing on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, Cara Delevingne recalled, “When I first started doing drugs, it was that seeking for seeking connection and I felt like I found myself, you know, I was fun and I loved music and I loved dancing and I was like, ‘Oh, this is someone I really like. This is really cool.' It was at a pretty young age I started because I didn't have money at that point. I started buying drugs to sell them and to do them.”

Cara explained that ketamine was one of the first drugs that had a major impact on her life. She said she was surprised to later see it as a treatment for depression because her own experience with it was very different. According to the artist, the drug made her feel disconnected from her problems for a while.

She also revealed that when she bought drugs to sell as a teenager, she often kept some for herself and used them. Over time, she began taking drugs alone, which she later realised was a warning sign that her drug use had become a serious problem.

“I liked (to) disassociate, knock yourself out. So, I was doing a lot of like GBL, GBH, which is like a date rape drug, which is you're just effectively knocking yourself out and then taking like cocaine or whatever to keep me awake. So, it was that kind of mixture. But I'd met my girlfriend, my current girlfriend, my life partner, who we went to school together and from the moment, I was like, ‘F***, you make me feel safe.' And that is something I haven't felt.”

Cara Delevingne said she was open about her drug problem with the people close to her and admitted that she was using GHB every day at the time. She believed she could continue partying until her 30th birthday and then easily stop using drugs afterward. She explained that she did not fully understand how addictive the drug was or stopping will require medical help.

As her drug use continued, her health began to suffer and she started experiencing seizures. One of those seizures happened during the Burning Man festival, around the same time she was expected to return to work. She described that period of her life as extremely difficult and chaotic.

After appearing in several Hollywood films and TV projects, Cara Delevingne has now turned musician. She released her first two songs, I Forgot and Out of My Head, last month.