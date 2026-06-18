Sara Ali Khan Poses With Henry Cavill At Royal Ascot, Internet Questions 'Is This AI?' As Photo Goes Viral

There are celebrity crossovers, and then there are moments that leave the internet doing a double-take. Sara Ali Khan and Hollywood star Henry Cavill unexpectedly found themselves in the same frame at this year's Royal Ascot, and fans simply could not believe their eyes.

The surprising crossover came to light after Sara and the official page of Longines shared pictures from the prestigious social and sporting event. Dressed elegantly for the occasion, Sara was seen posing alongside the Superman actor, instantly sending social media into a frenzy.

The photos quickly made their way to Reddit, where fans had a field day reacting to the unexpected pairing.

"That's an unexpected Collab," wrote one user.

Another fan commented, "What is this absolute crazy crossover never thought I would see Sara and Henry in a single frame."

One user hilariously blamed it on a change in the timeline, writing, "Time traveller moves a chair, and Sara ends up with Superman."

Another person was so stunned by the pictures that they simply asked, "Is this AI?"

Sara was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, where she starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Vijay Raaz.

The film was described as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy released in cinemas on May 15, 2026.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Rents Out Mumbai Bungalow At Rs 4.14 Crore For School Activities