Rakul Preet Singh Answers If 'One-Time Cheating' Can Be Forgiven, Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan React

Cheating in relationships is one topic that always sparks debate, and now Rakul Preet Singh has shared her take on it. During promotions for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, the actress joined co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan for a fun chat with Mashable India, where the conversation quickly turned to cheating, forgiveness and whether relationships can survive after trust is broken.

When asked if cheating can ever be justified, Rakul gave a straight answer: “No!” Sara agreed instantly and said, “I mean the least you can do is say sorry, but it is definitely not okay.” Rakul backed her up with, “Yeah, don't do!”

But Ayushmann Khurrana had a slightly different take. According to him, relationships and marriages can be complicated. “Marriage has its own rules. At the same time, if sorry has been said genuinely, then why not?” he said.

Rakul Preet Singh looked surprised by his answer and immediately reacted, “Cheating kar ke?” Ayushmann tried to explain his point, saying, “People make mistakes. It may be genuine.”

That is when the conversation got more interesting. Rakul explained that for her, it depends on the situation and whether it is a repeated pattern. “It also depends on what is the extent… What is the extent? If cheating is a habit…” she said, before Sara Ali Khan jumped in with a direct question, “One-time cheating is okay?” Rakul quickly clarified, “I am not okay.”

The trio then tried to clear the air together, with both Rakul and Ayushmann saying at the same time: “It is not okay! We are clarifying that.” Ayushmann added, “Primarily it is not okay.”

Still, Rakul Preet Singh admitted that forgiveness can sometimes happen if the mistake is genuine. “But if somebody can have a slip, life is too long to not forgive for one mistake,” she said. The actress also made it very clear that the discussion had nothing to do with her real-life marriage to Jackky Bhagnani. “This doesn't apply to my personal relationship. Please note,” she added with a laugh. Of course, many would remember the time Rakul and Jackky received backlash online after the producer's “situationship” comment.

Sara Ali Khan, meanwhile, said she could possibly forgive but would never fully forget. “I might forgive but not forget,” she admitted. Rakul disagreed slightly, saying, “But I think if you forgive then you will have to forget,” while Sara summed up the entire debate perfectly with, “That's where it gets tricky.”

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Sara, Rakul and Ayushmann's film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, is currently running in cinemas. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.