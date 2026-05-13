Sara Ali Khan Recalls Mother Amrita Singh's Warning After Debut: 'Overnight Success Is Scary'

Sara Ali Khan, who's currently promoting her film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, weighed in on the debate around success vs failure during a recent interview. She recalled her mother Amrita Singh's precious warning after her impressive debut. She also shared how she navigates success and failure in a demanding profession like the film business.

Sara made an impressive mark in her first few films. But soon she faced criticism as her films flopped at the box office.

Recalling her mother's advice, Sara told PTI: "I know that I got a lot of love very early in my career, very, very early. And my mom, in fact, used to tell me, 'This is very scary' because it happened overnight and it was a lot. Then came two films that didn't give me that love, and that was actually scarier."

"So, I was like, 'Okay, what's happening?' But I've grown to see that if you do good and honest work, the audiences will give you love for that," Sara added.

Sara believes in constructive criticism and shutting out the noise as well.

"You just hope for the best and you keep working. You don't let the noise get to you. You have to see, 'What if this is constructive criticism? Where do people have a point? Okay, fine, maybe this is true. Maybe I do have to be more aware of my surroundings. Maybe I shouldn't just let my personality be so loud that people refuse to take me seriously'," Sara said.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, in 2018.

After the initial hits, the actor's next two projects—Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1—tanked at the box office, prompting harsh criticism.

On Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie Pati Patni Aur Woh from the same director.

In the film, described as a comedy of errors, the story follows Prajapati (Ayushmann), a man caught between three women, played by Sara, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The 30-year-old said she is looking forward to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which—despite its title—is a film that can be watched with the entire family.

Brushing aside the infidelity claims, Sara asked the audience to watch the film for a community experience.

"You can watch it with your children and grandparents. You don't have to shut their eyes or ears. They can watch the whole film. It's just been a while since I've felt that there is this community watching wholesome, collective experience-giving films out there in theatres."

The film releases in theatres on May 15.