Sara Ali Khan Rents Out Mumbai Bungalow At Rs 4.14 Crore For School Activities

The latest celebrity to have leased out a property in Mumbai is Sara Ali Khan. She rented out a bungalow in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 4.14 crore for five years.

The monthly rent starts at Rs 6.5 lakh, based on CRE Matrix's property registration documents.

The premises will be used for the functioning of school-related properties by the tenant Prodigy Montessori India Private Limited, as per CRE Matrix.

About The Property

The property is a bungalow located in Belscot Co-operative Housing Society in the Old Lokhandwala Complex, Mumbai, and has been leased strictly to Prodigy Montessori India Private Limited.

The area spans around 4,500 sq ft.

According to the CRE Matrix documents accessed, a security deposit of Rs 20 lakh has been paid by the tenant as part of the agreement.

The lock-in period of 36 months begins on 1 May 2026. As mentioned earlier, the rent begins at Rs 6.5 lakh every month for the first two years and then increases by 5% from the third year onwards. Hence, the rent will be Rs 6.82 lakh in year three, Rs 7.16 lakh in year four, and Rs 7.52 lakh in year five.

Recent Bollywood Transactions

Commercial property transactions have been a rampant trend in Bollywood lately. Earlier this year, Madhuri Dixit leased a commercial office space in One Lodha Place, Lower Parel, Mumbai, for a five-year term with a monthly rent of Rs 4.25 lakh.

Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Rakesh Roshan leased a property for Rs 14.5 lakh per month in Andheri, Mumbai, to Dabindia.

Bobby Deol and wife Tania Deol have also acquired extensive office units valued at Rs 15 crore in Andheri West.