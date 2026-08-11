Punjab Farmers Adopt Resolution To Engage With Centre Over E20 Policy

Several Punjab farmers and farmer bodies have accused the Bhagwant Mann government of adopting a confrontational approach to the central government's E20 petrol policy without proper consultations with the stakeholders.

The criticism emerged during a Kisan Vidhan Sabha organised by the Azad Kisan Morcha in Chandigarh, wherein representatives of 16 farmer unions adopted a resolution for engaging the Centre on the matter rather than adopting a combative approach.

Recently, the Punjab Assembly adopted a resolution for suspension of implementation of E20 petrol in the state. The issue arose due to concerns regarding the compatibility of existing vehicles and consumers' interests.

The farmers maintained that the debate on the E20 policy should be centred on the consequences it is going to have on the agrarian economy of Punjab. The impact of the E20 policy on crop demand, procurement and prices needs to be assessed properly, and measures need to be undertaken before a farmer bears the burden of such changes in the policy.

As per the Kisan Vidhan Sabha, the Punjab government should take up the matter regarding the farmers with the Centre and secure guarantees that the change in policy will not affect agricultural income. The farmers demanded an advance compensation mechanism for the farmers if any change in demand or procurement affects the farmer community.

Moreover, the Kisan Vidhan Sabha demanded more attention from the government towards crop diversification. The farmers maintained that Punjab can't move away from paddy cultivation until the farmers are assured of the markets and remunerative prices of other crops like maize and sugarcane. The farmers claimed that the matter of crop diversification cannot be achieved only by making declarations but procurement guarantees as well.

However, the farmers' criticism of the Punjab government did not end here.

The farmers criticised the Punjab government's failure to procure crops at the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) effectively, adding that the government has been unable to provide relief to the farmers with regard to moong.

The farmers demanded an effective mechanism for procurement of crops at MSPs. They said farmers have been suffering due to the failures in the matter for years now, and thus there should be a foolproof mechanism in place, leaving no space for any kind of doubts.

The Kisan Vidhan Sabha has also criticised the government for using excessive force against the protesting farmers and MGNREGA workers. The farmers complained about the use of lathicharge, tear gas shells, water cannon and arrests against the protesting farmers in the recent protest marches.

Delay in providing compensation in the case of crop loss due to floods and natural calamities has also been highlighted by the unions. The farmers demanded a proper mechanism for compensations of the crop losses within a time frame.

The farmers demanded an institutional mechanism for consultations between the government and stakeholders regarding the agricultural policies of Punjab. The farmers maintained that any policy which is going to affect the Punjab economy has to be taken after consultations with the farmer organisations.

The Kisan Vidhan Sabha has pointed out the drug menace in the state, and demanded stringent action against the major drug traffickers along with the rehabilitation and employment schemes for the youth. The issue of sacrilege of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib and the pending cases was also raised by the farmers.