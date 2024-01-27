Mouni Roy's Anniversary Post For Husband Suraj Nambiar: '730 Days Of Countless Memories'

Suraj Nambiar with Mouni Roy. (courtesy: imouniroy)

On her 2nd wedding anniversary, Mouni Roy shared a set of mushy pictures with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Some of the pictures happen to be from their Goa wedding. Others happen to be from their Karwa Chauth festivities. The caption on the post read, "2 years married, 730 days of countless memories and 63,072,000 seconds of me talking and you pretending to listen. Wuvv you! x." In the comments section of the post, Mouni Roy's bestie and actor Disha Patani wrote, "Most beautiful couple." The couple got married in Goa in January 2022. They had two ceremonies. Mouni Roy's friends and family attended the wedding.

Tiger Shroff and Aashka Goradia dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post. Nupur Sanon commented, "Happy anniversary cuties." Sophie Choudry wrote, "Haha happy anniversary." Shamita Shetty wrote, "Happy anniversary to both you lovebirds." Arjun Bijlani commented, "Happy anniversary."

Check out Mouni Roy's post here:

In terms of work, Mouni Roy was last seen as the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in 2022, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan (in a cameo appearance).

Mouni Roy, a popular face in the Indian television industry, has been a part of several shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin, to name a few. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Zara Nachke Dikha. She hosted the show Temptation Island recently. Besides Brahmastra, she has been a part of films like Gold and Made In China.