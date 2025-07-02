Aamir Khan Reacts To On-Screen Relationship With Fatima Sana Shaikh: "<i>Na Main Uska Baap Hoon, Na Uska</i> Boyfriend"

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has recalled how the makers of Thugs of Hindostan had a tough time finding a female lead to star opposite him in the 2018 period drama. After several A-list heroines, including Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, rejected the Yash Raj Films's project, producer Aditya Chopra and director Vijay Krishna Acharya cast Fatima Sana Shaikh in the movie.

That Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh had played the father-daughter duo in Dangal, just two years ago, was "an issue" for Aditya Chopra and Vijay Krishna Acharya.

What's Happening

In an interview with The Lallantop, Aamir Khan opened up about his casting with his 'daughter from Dangal' Fatima Sana Shaikh in Thugs of Hindostan.

"Ye ek aur dikkat thi us waqt Adi aur Victor ki (This was another issue that Adi and Victor had). No heroine said yes to that film. Deepika, Alia, Shraddha (Kapoor), everyone said no. That film was offered to probably everyone in the entire industry but that one role was not getting locked.

"Ultimately, Victor (Vijay Krishna Acharya) went with Fatima. Victor and Adi (Aditya Chopra) said 'Fatima's test is good, let's take her but we won't keep your romance with her because she is your daughter in that film (Dangal). How can she be your girlfriend in this one? Audience will reject it'," the Sitaare Zameen Par star said.

Aamir Khan, however, was of the opinion that they were simply making a film.

"I don't believe in all of this. Main asal mein thodi uska baap hoon, aur na asal mein main uska boyfriend hoon. Hum log film bana rahe hain bhai. (I'm neither her father, nor her boyfriend in real life. We are just making a film)" he said.

Referring to Amitabh Bachchan and Raakhee's on-screen roles in several films, the actor further said, "Bachchan has played Rakhee's lover as well as her son. He had done the same with Waheeda (Rehman) ji. This has happened historically... We are underestimating our audience if we say that."

Despite a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, Thugs of Hindostan bombed at the box office.

In the same interview, Aamir Khan said both Vijay Krishna Acharya and Aditya Chopra were happy with how the film had shaped up, unlike him. "I was shocked (when I watched the film). I told them I didn't understand it and at first, they thought I was joking. I told them this won't work for a day."

"... They did not want me to interfere with it. They are the director and producer of the film and they have the final say," he added.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan finally opened about his casting in Thugs of Hindostan opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played his daughter in Dangal. The actor said he doesn't believe that audience are that naive that they would consider them real-life father-daughter duo or lovers.