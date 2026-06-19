Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Work Stress, Reveals He Still Has Sleepless Nights At 83

Amitabh Bachchan has had a successful career spanning over five decades. However, work-related stress still keeps him awake at night, even at the age of 83. Known for his dedication to his work, the veteran actor remains busy with multiple projects which occupy his mind even after the day ends.

In a latest blog post, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his packed schedule and revealed how his work still keeps him up at night. On Friday morning, the actor talked about his routines in Hindi that loosely translate to “Just a few moments from work. After completing it, I felt it could have been done better. I received permission, so I did it again. Now I don't know whether it turned out better or not. Only those who watch it will be able to tell. I have not been able to sleep because of these thoughts, and before I knew it, it was morning. Congratulations and love to the EF.”

Big B's revelation came at a time when he was juggling multiple projects, including the highly anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. In another post, the actor talked about his demanding schedule, suggesting a day should be extended to 36 hours.

“So much to do and so little time in the 24 hrs…a day should be extended to 36 hrs…!! And the philosophy of life says that when that happens, it shall be asked to extend 48 hrs...but yes, there is much to do, to learn, and to execute, and the time: Anvarat samay ki chakki chalti jaati hai, toh chalo bhaiya, khela dekhne vo jo paon se khelte hai (The relentless wheel of time keeps turning!). So let's go, brother, to watch the game (the one that is played with the feet) with love and respect, Amitabh Bachchan,” he wrote.

Despite not getting enough time to rest due to his packed schedule, Amitabh Bachchan continues to maintain an active routine and remains deeply committed to his craft. Although he faces challenges that come with age and excessive workload, he continues to inspire fans with his dedication and work ethic.

Up next, Amitabh Bachchan will be reprising his role as Ashwatthama in the much-awaited sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sequel will feature Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in leading roles. Additionally, reports of Sai Pallavi joining the film have surfaced, but the makers have not issued any official statement yet. The film is slated for a theatrical release in December 2027.