<i>Raja Shivaji</i> Teaser Out: Riteish Deshmukh Leads Star-Studded Historical Epic

The makers of Riteish Deshmukh's directorial venture and starrer Raja Shivaji have finally released the teaser of the film, offering a glimpse into the extraordinary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through grand cinematic storytelling.

After its exclusive theatrical preview alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the teaser has now made its digital debut, amplifying the buzz around a film that promises to narrate the story of one of India's greatest warrior kings.

The film is directed by Riteish Deshmukh and boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.

Raja Shivaji brings to life the remarkable legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a blend of visual grandeur, infused with an emotional and inspiring narrative rooted in the birth of Swarajya.

The two-minute-and-thirty-one-second teaser introduces the star cast, followed by high-octane action sequences. The first look opens with Sanjay Dutt as a menacing ruler who seeks to defeat and dominate the Marathas, after killing a key character in the film.

This is followed by Abhishek Bachchan's introduction as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale, seen wielding swords to establish his warrior persona. After brief glimpses of the ensemble cast, Riteish Deshmukh's ‘Raja Shivaji' appears on screen with the aim of establishing Swarajya.

Jio Studios shared the teaser on their Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, the film features high-octane action, rich world-building, and top technical excellence. With music by the celebrated duo Ajay-Atul and cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, Raja Shivaji is set to deliver a visual spectacle with strong emotional resonance.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi, and Telugu.

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