The Ravi Mohan And Keneeshaa Francis Relationship Timeline: Chance Meeting, Secret Romance, To Public Breakup

Singer and spiritual therapist Keneeshaa Francis has announced that she is stepping away from social media after months of intense online trolling linked to her relationship with actor Ravi Mohan.

In an emotional post, Keneeshaa wrote that she was “releasing him with peace, with love, and with complete detachment.” She also hinted at the emotional toll the controversy had taken on her life.

Keneeshaa's post has once again brought Ravi Mohan and her relationship into focus.

First Meeting At Audio Launch

In a now-deleted Instagram video by Keneeshaa, she talked about how she met Ravi Mohan for the first time at an audio launch. Later, Ravi reached out to for her and they met in Goa. In her words, “I met him in Goa, listened to him, and told him immediately that I may not be the best person to support him professionally. But I could be there as a friend.”

The Goa Controversy

The relationship first made headlines in June 2024 after Ravi and Keneeshaa were reportedly fined for overspeeding in Goa while travelling together in Ravi's car, as per the reports. The incident allegedly alerted Ravi's then-wife Aarti Ravi, through a phone notification which sparked speculation about trouble in their marriage.

Ravi Announces Separation

In September 2024, Ravi publicly announced his separation from Aarti Ravi after 15 years of marriage. The couple shares two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. Their legal separation is currently ongoing in the 3rd Additional Family Welfare Court in Chennai. Aarti claimed she had no prior knowledge of Ravi's statement. Keneeshaa faced accusations online of being the “third person” in the marriage.

Ravi Publicly Supports Keneeshaa

Over the next few months, Ravi openly spoke about the emotional support Keneeshaa gave him during a difficult phase in his life. In a statement shared in May 2025, Ravi described Keneeshaa as a “beautiful companion”. He also defended her against the criticism she faced online and said she brought “light” into his life.

First Public Appearance Together

On May 9, 2025, Ravi and Keneeshaa made their first public appearance together at a wedding event in Chennai. Videos of the two arriving together and smiling at the venue quickly went viral online.

Apart from announcing her break from social media, Keneeshaa has also revealed plans to leave Chennai and step away from music and therapy for now.

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