Vikram Bhatt Recalls Spending 70 Days In Jail: 'I Almost Died There'

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has spoken about his time in Udaipur jail following his arrest in a case related to a proposed biopic on the life of Indira Murdia, the late wife of Indira IVF founder Ajay Murdia.

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Reflecting on the 70 days he spent behind bars, Bhatt described the experience as both physically challenging and emotionally transformative.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the filmmaker shared memories of life inside prison, where he was lodged in a barrack with dozens of inmates.

"I was staying in a barrack with 60 to 80 people. But I saw a different India there. I discovered what friendship really means. They wouldn't let me do anything. They would bring me my food and take care of my clothes. They used to call me Bhishma Pitamah. They would say, 'Pitamah, just sit here and tell us a horror story.' Every night, around 60 to 65 people would gather and ask me to narrate stories."

Bhatt said the support he received extended beyond fellow inmates and included prison staff as well.

"Even when my health was bad, the constables and jail authorities were very supportive. People whom you might not expect to be kind were actually the kindest. I made some friends there for life because they protected me with their lives. Two people would sleep on either side of me. No one could have harmed me. And I had done nothing for them. What they saw in me and why they cared so much for me, only God knows."

According to the filmmaker, the period gave him a chance to engage with people from backgrounds very different from his own and helped him reconnect with ordinary moviegoers.

"When you're inside with these people, who else are you going to talk to? If you don't become friends with them, then with whom will you? For me, it was an opportunity to reconnect with an India I had lost touch with. This is the India that watches our films. I got to meet that India again. It was like a refresher course for me-understanding how they think, what they believe in, and even how they react to ghost stories. These are the people who go to the theatres and watch our movies."

Vikram Bhatt On Facing Health Issues

Vikram Bhatt also revealed that he faced serious health complications during his incarceration. The filmmaker said he suffers from axial spondyloarthritis, an autoimmune condition that causes pain in the joints and muscles. He said the cold weather and sleeping arrangements inside the prison aggravated his condition.

"I almost died there in jail. I suffer from an autoimmune condition. I have pain in my joints and muscles, and there you have to sleep on a mat on the floor. It was December and January, and it was extremely cold."

He further disclosed that he developed jaundice during his stay and struggled to receive medical attention.

"I also got jaundice and kept telling the authorities to take me to a hospital. At night, I would get such high fever from the cold that the people in my barrack would give me their blankets. Even then, I would keep shivering. I told the authorities to take me to a hospital. They would say, 'Tomorrow' or 'The day after.' My cellmates would also tell them that I was very ill. But they said they didn't have enough guards and that security arrangements were required."

Unable to secure immediate treatment, Bhatt said he turned to dietary changes and faith to recover.

"Then I felt they were never going to take me. So I started doing what I had done earlier when I had jaundice. I stopped eating oily food completely and survived on gram, water and fruits. Slowly, I began to recover. I prayed a lot and got in touch with my God because of this experience."

Several Bollywood Actors Reached Out To Vikram Bhatt

The filmmaker also spoke about the reactions he received from the film industry after his release. He revealed that several actors reached out to him, including Mithun Chakraborty and Sanjay Dutt.

"Mithun da called me up, some people did call me. Sanjay Dutt called me even though I have never worked with him. I thanked him for it."

When asked whether Akshay Kumar had contacted him, Bhatt responded, "Why would he call me? He is not my friend."

Speaking about Ajay Devgn, he said, "He called because he is my childhood friend. Every relationship is different. How can you impose such expectations on everyone? It is not logical to expect that."

About Vikram Bhatt's Arrest

Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, were arrested in December 2025 in connection with a dispute involving a proposed biopic on Indira Murdia.

According to the FIR, discussions regarding the project began in Mumbai in April 2024. The complaint alleged that disagreements later emerged over financial matters related to the project and another proposed historical war film, eventually leading to legal proceedings.

The couple was granted bail in February this year.

Addressing the allegations against him, Bhatt maintained that the case lacked merit and said he would allow the judicial process to take its course.

"All I can say is that it is nonsense. They have not been able to prove anything in the chargesheet. It is the most bizarre chargesheet. But the matter is now before the court. Whatever I say today, people will think I am only trying to defend myself. So I would rather let the court defend me. I have faith that the truth will come out."

On the professional front, Bhatt is preparing for the release of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, also known as Haunted 2. The horror film stars Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande and is scheduled to hit theatres on June 12.