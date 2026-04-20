Riteish Deshmukh Breaks Down At <i>Raja Shivaji</i> Trailer Launch, Reveals He Wanted To Make The Film 10 Years Ago

It wasn't just a trailer launch. It was the culmination of a decade-long dream, and emotions ran high as Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh broke down on stage at the unveiling of Raja Shivaji in Mumbai.

Fighting back tears, Riteish spoke about the long, difficult journey behind the film. "It's been 10 years... I first wanted to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 2016, but it didn't happen. Then I tried again, and COVID happened," he said, pausing as he struggled to compose himself. "It felt like Shivaji Maharaj was telling me, 'Wait, my child... it's not the right time.'"

When the film finally went on floors in 2023, it felt like destiny aligning. "This time, I felt like he came to me and said, 'Yes, now is the time,'" Riteish added.

But the most emotional moment came when he spoke about Genelia, who stood beside him, visibly teary-eyed. "Dreaming is not a big deal... anyone can dream," he said. "But having someone who stands by you while you are dreaming... that is Genelia. Someone who believed in me, someone who made this dream a reality... that is Genelia." As he said this, Genelia broke down, wiping away tears as the audience watched in silence.

The emotion wasn't limited to the couple. Sanjay Dutt, who plays Afzal Khan, spoke about his deep bond with Riteish. "Riteish is like my younger brother," he said. "So whatever he says is set in stone for me." Referring to their families' long association, including their fathers Sunil Dutt and Vilasrao Deshmukh, Sanjay added, "We go a long way back. There was no question of saying no."

Abhishek Bachchan echoed that sentiment, saying, "Like Sanju sir said, Riteish is like a younger brother. He just has to ask, and we'll all show up." He added, "There's no doubt... if Riteish asks for something and I don't show up, that's just not possible."

Even amidst the emotion, there were moments of warmth and humour. Vidya Balan had the audience laughing as she said, "I already knew he was making this film... I thought Sanju and Abhishek are doing it, why didn't he come to me? Maybe he doesn't think much of me as an actor," she joked. "But when he did offer me the role, I already knew I'd say yes. I just pretended to think about it... and then called him immediately after he left and said I'm doing the film."

She also praised Riteish as a director, saying, "The way he explained moments, mannerisms, the authority... I felt I could just watch him and perform."

Boman Irani added his own anecdote, saying, "He told me not to apply make-up so I look naturally old. Who says that to an actor?" drawing laughter from the crowd.

But it was Bhagyashree who revealed a quieter, more intimate moment from the sets, one that perfectly captured the couple's dynamic. "I remember Genelia feeding Riteish on set because he was busy setting up a shot," she said. "All of us had finished dinner, and the producer was chasing the director with a plate of roti and sabzi."

Back on stage, as Riteish continued thanking his cast and crew, he repeatedly choked up. "I am very thankful to Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan... the entire team who became a part of this film," he said. Turning to Abhishek, he added, "He stood with me like a brother."

By the end of the evening, even Sanjay Dutt was seen wiping away tears.

What unfolded wasn't just promotional. It was personal. A story of persistence, relationships, and belief. And as Riteish and Genelia stood there, overwhelmed, it was clear that Raja Shivaji is not just a film for them. It is 10 years of faith, finally finding its moment.

Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh have produced Mumbai Film Company's Raja Shivaji, presented by Jio Studios.

The historical epic, based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will release in Marathi and Hindi in theatres worldwide on May 1.

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