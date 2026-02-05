Nana Patekar Shot Action Scene For <i>O'Romeo</i> With 102 Degrees Fever: 'Can't Take It That Shooting Gets Cancelled Because of Me'

Veteran actor Nana Patekar is a man of his word. The actor, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘O'Romeo', shot for a sequence in the film while battling an intense fever of 102 degrees.

The film is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and the sequence in question is a high-octane action set piece shot on a train set.

Recalling the incident, the filmmaker said, “Suddenly, while we were shooting this action sequence in the train, I got to know that Nana Sir was unwell and had a 102-degree fever. We immediately called the doctor, who said he would give an injection but advised that Nana Sir should not shoot”.

He continued, “But Nana Sir, being Nana Patekar, said, ‘No, I am not going back. I want to shoot. I want to complete this sequence. I can't take this on my head ki mere wajah se shooting cancel hui, location cancel ho.' And for the next four hours, he kept shooting with us.”

“His body was so warm that we could feel the heat when touching his forehead. Between shots, he would lie down on the train set, and when he got up to perform, it felt like jaise bimaari thi hi nahi. This is the commitment of a great artist”, he added.

‘O'Romeo' is inspired by true events, and promises a gripping cinematic experience combining intense action, emotion, and riveting performances.

Earlier, the song ‘Ishq Ka Fever' from the film was unveiled. The song has been crooned by superstar singer Arijit Singh. The soulful romantic track of the film is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and written by Gulzar. The song features Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and makes an arresting first move, opening with a fiery line delivered by Farida Jalal before easing into a melody that's intimate, aching, and quietly addictive.

Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘O'Romeo' is helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is set to release theatrically on February 13, 2026.

--IANS

aa/

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)