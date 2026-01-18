Paresh Rawal Reacts To AR Rahman's Clarification Video Amid 'Communal' Remark Controversy: "You Are Our Pride"

Actor Paresh Rawal expressed his love and support for AR Rahman after the singer opened up about his deep bond with India, music, and culture, following backlash from several Indian celebrities over his controversial remarks about Bollywood.

Taking to his X handle, Paresh Rawal re-shared a video of AR Rahman and referred to the composer as the nation's "pride".

"We love you, sir. You are our pride," wrote Paresh Rawal.

We love you sir . You are our pride. 🙏❤️ https://t.co/5a4bfXTYiD — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) January 18, 2026

Earlier today, the music maestro shared his first post after the controversy surrounding his remarks on Bollywood, which had sparked strong reactions across the Indian film industry.

On Sunday, Rahman took to his Instagram account to share a video message. While he did not directly address the controversy, he spoke at length about his connection with India, music, and culture.

In the video, the Oscar-winning composer said that music has always been his way of staying connected to people and traditions. He added that "intentions" can sometimes be "misunderstood", but his purpose has always been to serve through music.

"Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music," Rahman said.

"I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space that allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices," he added.

"From nurturing Jala, presented at the Wave Summit in front of the Honourable Prime Minister, and Ruhi Noor, to collaborating with young Naga musicians to create a string orchestra, mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra, building Secret Mountain - India's first multicultural virtual band - and the honour of scoring Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer, each journey has strengthened my purpose. I remain grateful and committed to music that honours the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future. Jai Hind and Jai Bharat," he further said.

The controversy began after Rahman, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, stated that work from the Hindi film industry had slowed down for him in recent years, linking it to changes within the industry over the past eight years. His remarks prompted mixed reactions from fans and film personalities alike.

