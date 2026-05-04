The Internet Can't Unsee <i>Naagin 7</i> VFX Blunder: "Editors Were Too Sleepy"

The latest episode of Naagin 7 has sparked criticism online after viewers noticed what appeared to be an unedited visual effects shot making it to the final cut.

The show, produced by Ektaa Kapoor and led by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, is now facing backlash over the apparent lapse.

What's Happening

The issue came to light after a Reddit user shared a screenshot from the episode, highlighting a scene where a blue screen was clearly visible in the background.

In the sequence, Priyanka's character Ahana is seen in an action setup, but the backdrop appears unfinished, with visible wires and what many described as raw VFX footage.

The user wrote, "I thought my stream glitched, but this is literally a full blue screen setup with visible wires and actors just lying there lol. This looks like raw VFX footage, not a finished episode. Has anyone else noticed this?"

Other viewers soon joined in, confirming they had spotted the same moment. One wrote, "Unedited vfx.... VFX???? Do they even do this??? Like this is more surprising to me. Maybe they are trying to prove that they do put a little effort in editing and not 100% rely on AI."

Another added, "I was caught soooo off guard when I saw that unedited part."

Some reactions also took a humorous turn. A comment read, "The Editors were too sleepy I guess." Another user joked, "Naagin went to meet Avatar!" while one quipped, "The free limit for Gemini AI must be over."

Background

The criticism comes months after Ektaa Kapoor had addressed trolling around the show's use of AI-generated visuals.

In March, she responded to the backlash in a video on Instagram Stories, saying, "I am getting so much hate for my A.I. episodes." She then turned the camera towards the writing team and added humorously, "Ye hain woh log! Ye! AI ke bhooke! I am innocent! These 3! Har scene mein aeroplane, ye woh... Nahi main hoon! Main. Mujhe chahiye dragon, plane, with no budget (These are the people responsible for it! Every scene has to have aeroplane and what not. Actually I am the one responsible! I want dragons and planes with no budget)."

Naagin 7 is the latest installment in one of Indian television's longest-running fantasy franchises. The show follows a shape-shifting serpent on a mission to protect the world while avenging her family, with a dragon serving as the primary antagonist this season.

It also features Namik Paul and Kanika Mann in key roles and is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

