Turns Out, Shararat Stars Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul Are Friends IRL: 'Pam And Jiya Forever'

Simple Kaul with Shruti Seth. (courtesy: shru2kill)

Turns out, Shruti Seth (Jiya) and Simple Kaul (Pam), who were onscreen foes in the popular TV show Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat, are friends in real life. They shared the same post on their respective social media handles and Shruti Seth captioned it, "Pam and Jiya in real life. I'm so immensely proud and slightly envious of your perseverance, Simple Kaul. So thrilled that you and Aditi Malik made a promise to yourselves years ago and then built an empire because of that promise. Congratulations on your newest baby Que Sera Sera ( her restaurant in Mumbai). It's so beautiful and warm, just like home! And whatever will be, will be but we will always be Pam and Jiya forever."

The comments section was filled up with remarks from fans of the show. Simple Kaul, who played Pam in the show, commented, "How beautifully written my Jiya. Pam finally loves you." Another added, "Thank you for making our childhood memories full of magic." Another read, "Pam and Jiya in parallel universe." Inputs from another fan, "Oh as soon as I saw your pic the Shararat song started in my mind." "Wow, that's lovely to see you both together," read another. "Wooooooo Jiya and Pam ek sath itne dino bad (Pam and Jiya together after so long)." "My childhood queens," read another comment. Aditi Malik, who starred as Meeta in the show, also dropped heart emojis.

Check out the post here:

In March this year, the stars of the show had a reunion. "The best times forever. None of us knew the love we were walking into when we signed up for Shararat. It's eternal. Thank you to all the fans for their constant outpouring of love and adulation. You make all our lives richer. And thank you to Zarina Mehta and Star Plus for giving us this gift that just keeps on giving," Shruti Seth captioned the post.

Other than Shararat, Shruti Seth is the star of shows like Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, The Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir and The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, to name a few. The actress has also worked in films such as Fanaa, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Rajneeti.