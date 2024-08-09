A <i>Shararat</i> Reunion With Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth, Karanvir Bohra, Aditi Malik

The stars of the popular sitcom Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat had a reunion and guess who joined them this time? Film veteran Farida Jalal, who famously starred as Nani in the TV show. Moments from the reunion were shared by Shruti Seth on Instagram, who played the role of Jia Malhotra in the 2003 sitcom. The actress can be seen happily posing with Farida Jalal and other co-stars, including Karanvir Bohra, Aditi Malik and Simple Kaul who stared as Dhruv, Meeta and Parminder (Pam) respectively. Shruti captioned the post, "Joy. Happiness. Love. Magic. In one frame #shararatforever #series #sitcom #reunion #shruphotodiary."

See the post here:

Shruti Seth shared another fun video from her Shararat reunion with Karanvir Bohra and she wrote in her caption, "We all have that one friend.... I'm one of them too, are you?"

Farida Jalal has featured in films like Zubeidaa, Student Of the Year, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Khoobsurat and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She is also the star of TV shows like Shararat, Ammaji Ki Galli and Jeannie Aur Juju. Farida Jalal was also seen in a significant role Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web-series Heeramandi recently.

Other than Shararat, Shruti Seth is the star of films like Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, The Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir and The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, to name a few. The actress has also worked in films such as Fanaa, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Rajneeti.