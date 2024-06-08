Farida Jalal On Heeramandi Co-Star Sharmin Segal Being Trolled: 'I Am Not Happy About This'

Farida Jalal with Sharmin. (courtesy: sharminsegal)

Veteran actor Farida Jalal, who starred in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi recently, in an interview talked about her co-star from the show Sharmin Segal being trolled. Farida Jalal told India Today, "I am not happy about this. People should be kind. I don't think her character needed to be very boisterous, and loud. That was not her role. What were you expecting?" The film veteran added, "Perhaps, what you thought you would see her character doing, you didn't. But that's okay. Why should one be rude to her? She is a poet, and she falls in love with Taj and that's it."

Sharmin Segal,who has been on the receiving end of incessant trolling for her performance as Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, recently opened up on the effect it had on her and she told Pinkvilla,"If it's constructive, then yes I am very open to listening to it. But if it's not, then you've to focus on the amount of love. My DMs are filled with a lot of love. Negativity tends to be spoken about a lot more in public because people want to talk about negative things, but there is a lot of positivity also like I need to embrace that as well."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a story set in British India, focusing on Mallikajaan's (Manisha Koirala) challenges when Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), her old rival's daughter, returns. The series stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, along with Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah.