Farida Jalal And Sanjay Leela Bhansali In A Pic From Heeramandi Screening. That's It. That's The Post

Farida Jalal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (courtesy: netflix_in)

Farida Jalal, who is a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi, attended the show's screening in Mumbai last night and the pictures from it are a sheer delight. On the official Instagram handle of Netflix India, a carousel post was shared, which had inside pictures from the screening. The photo that has the Internet's heart is the one that features film veteran Farida Jalal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The post was captioned, "The one where our favourite stars descended into the world of Heeramandi. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premieres 1st May, only on Netflix!#HeeramandiOnNetflix." The comments section of the post was replete with remarks like, "So good to see the legend again" and "Great to see Farida Jalal again." "Farida ma'am," wrote another Instagram user with heart emojis. "Farida ji wow," read another one.

The carousel post also features photos of the father-son duo Adhyayan and Shekar Suman, actors Wamika Gabbi, Prajakta Koli, Rhea Chakraborty, Kusha Kapila, Ahsaas Channa, Sushant Divgikr, Huma Qureshi and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui.

Check out the post here:

ICYMI, photos from Farida Jalal's red carpet moment at the screening of Heeramandi.

Meanwhile, Farida Jalal's Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala also posted an inside photo from the show's screening on her Instagram stories. In one of the photos, she is seen posing with Rekha and Farida Jalal. No caption needed.

Heeramandi boasts of an impressive ensemble cast that includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman and Taha Shah Badussha. Heeramandi will showcase the lives of courtesans, set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series can be summed up as an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. The series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is slated to release on May 1 on Netflix.