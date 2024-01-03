Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah Star Jheel Mehta Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend Aditya. See Proposal Video

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: jheelmehta)

Jheel Mehta, who played the role of Sonu Aatmaram Bhide, daughter of Aatmaram and Madhavi in the comedy serial Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, got engaged in an intimate ceremony to her boyfriend Aditya. The video of her dreamy proposal was posted by the actress on her Instagram feed on Tuesday evening. In the video, we can see Jheel entering the venue blindfolded with the help of her friends. Her boyfriend Aditya can also be seen dancing for her before popping the big question. The video ends with the newly engaged couple sharing a warm hug. For the caption, the former child actor wrote, “Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya. #LoveAJkal.” For those unversed, Jheel's caption was in reference to the lyrics of the song Koi Mil Gaya from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Jheel's Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah co-star Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of Tappu in the show, commented on Jheel's post with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at the video below:

Last year, fans speculated Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah going off-air. However, the show's producer Asit Kumar Modi refuted the rumours and promised fans to bring back Dayaben.

"I'm here to entertain my audience and I will never lie to my viewers. Only due to certain circumstances, we are unable to bring Daya's character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell. But, it's my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is going nowhere. It is not an easy task to run a comedy show for fifteen years. It is one-of-a-kind, which has not witnessed a single leap," he had said.

Coming back to Jheel, she left the television industry and entered the beauty industry as a make-up artist.