Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu AKA Jheel Mehta Did Her Own Makeup For Roka

Jheel Mehta shared this image. (courtesy: jheelmehta_)

Jheel Mehta, best known for her role in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has begun her wedding festivities with a splash. On Friday, Jheel Mehta shared a series of photos from her roka ceremony on Instagram. In the post, the actress can be seen posing with her fiance Aditya Dube, and in-laws. She wore a blue lehenga set paired with a sheer dupatta and accessorised the look with a statement necklace. Her makeup, featuring dewy skin with tinted pink cheeks and lips, was done by herself. Meanwhile, Aditya looked dashing in an embroidered kurta paired with a white embroidered jacket. Captioning the photos, she wrote, "New beginnings #LoveAJkal. And a new family photo. Did my own makeup for a small intimate ceremony that we had with our families" She also used hashtags like "Bride to be, Jheel Ke Pyaar Mein Dube and Indian Wedding".

Jheel Mehta, who portrayed Sonalika Aatmaran Bhide aka Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Aditya Dube in December last year. She shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, where she was surprised by her friends blindfolding her and leading her to the rooftop, where Aditya awaited her with a dance. Moved to tears, Jheel embraced her fiance tightly.

Accompanying the video, she quoted lyrics from the song Koi Mil Gaya from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, writing, Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya #LoveAJkal. Her former co-star Bhavya Gandhi, known for his role as Tapu in the show, dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section. After leaving TMKOC in 2012, Jheel Mehta pursued a career as a makeup artist, alongside her mother, and has since been sharing beauty tips on social media.