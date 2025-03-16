<i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's</i> Jheel Mehta Registers Her Marriage With Husband Aditya: "Legally Married"

Jheel Mehta, best known for playing Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is now “legally married.” The actress, who got married to Aditya Dube in December last year, officially registered the marriage on February 17.

On Saturday, Jheel shared a heartwarming video from their registry marriage on Instagram. The clip starts with Jheel playfully telling Aditya, “Bhookh lagi hai mujhe. (I am hungry).” The couple is then seen holding hands, and Jheel adorably says, “Hum to mala bhi laye hai. (We even brought garlands).” The couple exchange garlands as their loved ones cheer for them.

The video captures the lovebirds singing their marriage papers and celebrating with sweets. In the end, Jheel sweetly wraps the clip up by saying, “Cut.”

In her caption, Jheel Mehta wrote, “Finally legally married. 17•02•25.”

In December, Jheel Mehta shared a video from her dreamy wedding on Instagram. In the clip, the actress looked stunning in a red lehenga. Her groom, Aditya Dube, perfectly complemented her look in an ivory sherwani.

The video captured Jheel's grand entry, the varmala ceremony and the couple proudly holding each other's hands. Take a look:

Aditya Dube and Jheel Mehta got engaged in January last year. The proposal was nothing short of magical.

Earlier, Jheel shared a video on Instagram that captured the special moment. In the clip, she entered the venue blindfolded, only to be surprised by Aditya's romantic dance performance.

Moments later, Aditya popped the big question, and as soon as Jheel said yes, the two shared a warm hug.

The video ended with the couple dancing joyfully with their friends. Adding a sweet touch, Jheel captioned it, "Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya."

In March 2024, Jheel Mehta shared pictures from her roka ceremony. Click here to read all about it.